Venom reveals villain Riot at Comic-Con

Venom has unveiled its villain.

Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, and director Ruben Fleischer took to the Hall H stage during Sony’s Comic-Con panel on Friday to detail some new footage from Venom, teasing action scenes and a hero who’s not exactly your traditional cape-and-tights do-gooder.

“I don’t want to upset anyone, but I think he’s the coolest Marvel superhero there is,” Hardy told the audience. “I just like the way he looks, first and foremost.”

Hardy stars as Venom’s titular anti-hero, playing a down-on-his-luck journalist named Eddie Brock who’s investigating the mysterious Life Foundation. (Ahmed plays Carlton Drake, the foundation’s leader.) When Eddie comes into contact with a goopy alien parasite known as a symbiote, he’s infected, and both he and the symbiote form the brutal anti-hero known as Venom.

Fleischer warned that the visual effects were unfinished, but the footage still teased an impressive number of stunts and action scenes — including several scenes where Hardy’s Venom faces off against another symbiote. Fleischer later revealed that this villain was Riot, a parasite who can leap from person to person. At one point, Venom and Riot rip each other apart to reveal Eddie and Carlton Drake underneath. “You never know where Riot’s going to show up,” Fleischer teased.

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.

Also, he added, Riot may not be the only villain to pop up in Venom.

“We’re definitely planning a huge world with this Venom story,” Fleischer said. “We want to be able to satisfy our own desires and the desires of fans to explore all the beloved characters in this universe.”

The footage follows Eddie as he suddenly starts experiencing unusual symptoms — sweating, racing thoughts, and voices in his head. Before long, he realizes that he’s been infected with a symbiote, and from there, he has to learn how to live with the parasite occupying his own body.

The clip also gave us our best look yet at Venom’s powers, from forming weapons out of his hands to forming a head that stretches out of Eddie’s body so man and symbiote can have a literal face-to-face conversation. And Venom sure seems hungry: At one point, he faces off against a baddie and licks his lips, saying, “Eyes, lungs, pancreas… So many snacks, so little time.”

Fleischer and Hardy also addressed the question of whether Venom will ever face off against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. They both replied that they’d love to see how the two would interact, although they suggested that if that meeting were to happen, it would be in another Sony movie down the line.

“I think we’d all like to see that,” Hardy told the audience.

Venom will hit theaters Oct. 5. Check out the official trailer above.