Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse adds Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham

The Spider-Verse just got a little larger.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swung by Sony’s Comic-Con panel in Hall H on Friday to introduce a few new Spider-People from its cast: Spider-Man Noir (voiced by Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and the fan favorite Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

They join the three already confirmed Spider-People: Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

Moore, Johnson, and Steinfeld were on hand at the panel with producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to debut some unfinished footage. The clip introduced the Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, who suddenly starts experiencing strange symptoms that he originally chalks up to puberty — including inexplicably sticky hands that accidentally get stuck to his classmate Gwen.

Soon after, the footage cuts to Peter Parker’s gravesite, where Miles is paying his respects. While he’s mourning, however, an older, different Peter Parker shows up, and Miles is so shocked that he knocks the elder Parker unconscious. A delightful chase with the NYPD ensues, as Miles tries to outrun the police while swinging through the air with Peter’s unconscious body.

Once Peter comes to, the two realize that they’re from different dimensions, and they’ll need a whole lot of other people with spider powers to face off against a looming threat. First up is Spider-Man Noir, a gloomy hero who appears in black and white and has a dramatic wind blowing around him. (“Where is that wind coming from?” Peter asks. “We’re in a basement.”)

Up next is Peni Parker, a teenage girl with a robot named SP//dr. Finally, Spider-Ham makes his entrance, and he is, fittingly, an anthropomorphic pig with superpowers.

“Miles’ story takes place in an alternate dimension to our own,” Lord told the audience. “The Spider-Verse is basically all of these alternate ways of telling this story and all these different people that experience it. The thought of this movie was, what if those different stories intersect? How would it shake them up? What would happen if these people met?”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will hit theaters Dec. 14.