Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars tease the new Peter Parker and Miles Morales

At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, EW got a visit from not one, but two friendly neighborhood Spider-Men.

Shameik Moore (Dope) and Jake Johnson (New Girl) stopped by EW’s Comic-Con suite to talk about the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Moore and Johnson play Miles Morales and Peter Parker, respectively, in the upcoming computer-animated superhero film (hitting theaters Dec. 14), which sees an aging Peter reluctantly mentor young Miles, who is slowly mastering his own Spidey-powers.

“I think Peter’s a little bit older. I think his back hurts a little bit more,” Johnson tells EW’s Devan Coggan about how the beloved character looks different in this new incarnation. “I don’t think he’s positive he still wants to be Spider-Man, and then he meets a young guy who’s got a new spin on Spider-Man and might need his help — but he’s not a teacher.”

For Miles, “‘With great power comes great responsibility’ means something a little different,” Moore teases. “It’s the same phrase, but this is really forced upon him.”

The significance of playing an Afro-Latino Spider-Man as the hero of his own big-screen story is “a big deal for me,” Moore says. “When people see it in the theater and it’s my voice playing Miles Morales? Yeah, that’s historic, that’s how I feel. It’s iconic. So I feel very lucky and blessed. I feel blessed more than anything.”

For more from Johnson and Moore — including which Spidey senses they each wish they had — check out the Comic-Con video above. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters Dec. 14.