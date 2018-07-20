Joel McHale to perform Patrick Swayze's role in script reading of Road House

Can Community star Joel McHale fill the cowboy boots of the late Patrick Swayze’s Road House character, Dalton? Los Angelenos will soon be able to find out. The L.A.-based screenplay reading series Scripts Gone Wild has announced that McHale is to take the part of Swayze’s bar bouncer in a reading of the script for the 1989 action film. The event will take place on Aug. 15, at 8 p.m. at Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Boulevard. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and profits will benefit Lustgarten Foundation, which is dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, cure, and prevention of pancreatic cancer, the disease that killed Swayze.

“We are incredibly excited to have Joel joining us for the August reading,” said Scripts Gone Wild founder Billy Ray Brewton in a statement. “Apart from being one of the funniest human beings on the planet, the mere idea of his reading the role of Dalton makes us giddy with anticipation.”

Scripts Gone Wild describes itself as “a monthly script reading series which takes celebrities, filmmakers, and influencers, gives them a popular film script, and thrusts them head-first into a drinking game where they are penalized for line flubs and missed cues…Scripts are rarely finished and—when they are—they are sometimes unrecognizable.”

Previous events overseen by the organization include readings of Summer School, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jurassic Park, and Flash Gordon, the latter of which took place at this year’s Chattanooga Film Festival and starred that film’s original lead actor, Sam. J. Jones.

More information about the Road House script reading can be found at the official Scripts Gone Wild website.

Watch the trailer for Road House, above.