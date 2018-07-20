Watch Jason Momoa dive off a cliff to tease Aquaman trailer

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
Aquaman
- type
- Movie
- genre
- Action Adventure
- release date
- 12/21/18
- performer
- Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson
- director
- James Wan
The Aquaman trailer is coming Saturday and star Jason Momoa is getting into character to make sure you know about it.
Here’s a video shot by the former Game of Thrones star teasing the release and then leaping off a cliff in his native Hawaii. Bonus: Turtles!
The trailer for director James Wan’s standalone film chronicling Arthur Curry will be revealed at the DC panel at Comic-Con on Saturday.
For mo’ Momoa, read our new deep-dive (get it?) interview with the actor detailing his journey playing Aquaman, from his audition through Justice League to the new film, and follow @jameshibberd for updates on the trailer.
