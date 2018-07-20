Watch Jason Momoa dive off a cliff to tease Aquaman trailer

type Movie genre Action Adventure release date 12/21/18 performer Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson director James Wan

The Aquaman trailer is coming Saturday and star Jason Momoa is getting into character to make sure you know about it.

Here’s a video shot by the former Game of Thrones star teasing the release and then leaping off a cliff in his native Hawaii. Bonus: Turtles!

The trailer for director James Wan’s standalone film chronicling Arthur Curry will be revealed at the DC panel at Comic-Con on Saturday.

For mo’ Momoa, read our new deep-dive (get it?) interview with the actor detailing his journey playing Aquaman, from his audition through Justice League to the new film, and follow @jameshibberd for updates on the trailer.