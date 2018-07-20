Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen reportedly join Cats film adaptation

Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift are going to make a new movie “Memory” together. The pair have joined James Corden and Ian McKellen in a newly announced film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway hit Cats, according to multiple trade reports.

Tom Hooper, who helmed Anne Hathaway through her Oscar-winning performance in Les Misérables, has been linked to direct since 2016. Cats will be adapted for the screen by Billy Elliot book writer Lee Hall, while the original musical was based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

Hudson confirmed the news of her casting in a post on social media that stated, “Well, I guess the CATS out of the bag!”

Well, I guess the CATS out of the bag! 🐱🐱🐱 pic.twitter.com/qMq6W5gAVb — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) July 20, 2018

After the breakout role of Effie in 2006’s Dreamgirls, Hudson is now taking on Grizabella, the former glamour cat who sings one of the musical’s most widely recognized numbers, “Memory.” Casting details on the other members are still under wraps, but production is set to begin later this year in the U.K., at which time more info is said to be released.

Swift’s last movie role was in 2014’s The Giver, which followed a brief cameo on Fox’s New Girl and a voice role in the animated The Lorax. The singer behind “Bad Blood” and “Look What You Made Me Do” is currently on her Reputation tour.

Corden, in addition to hosting The Late Late Show and all the musical sketches that entails, has a background in theater and costarred in the Into the Woods movie with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. He even performed a portion of Cats through his Late Late Show‘s Crosswalk Theater comedy troupe — until a dog scurried by and scared them off.

And what can we say about McKellen? The man has graced stage and screen, sci-fi and superhero, musical and rom-com. He’s golden.

Cats will be developed by Universal and Working Title. Universal declined to comment on Friday’s reports.