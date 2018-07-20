8 lessons horror movies taught me about surviving the Internet

Blumhouse Productions

Is the Internet getting scarier? When the first Unfriended was uploaded to theaters back in 2014, the computer-based horror thriller chiseled its chills from the larger specter of cyber-bullying — that oh-so-unsettling idea that one’s reputation can rise and fall on the whims of a mischievous, sometimes malignant social-media mass.

Fast-forward a few years, to our contemporary screen-swamped times. Increasingly sophisticated techies have punctured the illusion of privacy, be it digitally infiltrating elections, hacking celebrities’ iCloud accounts or absconding with terabytes of personal data from companies ill-equipped to guard it. Meanwhile, some of us still aren’t even over the Internet-enabled realization that this terrifying, kaiju monster-looking bug exists somewhere on the same planet as us.

Basically, we wish mean subtweets from classmates and coworkers were the worst of our problems at this point. But, nope — Unfriended: Dark Web, hitting theaters today, helpfully confirms that we also have to worry about a deep-web dungeon of subscribed sadists, who pay serial killers to record and upload their depraved, horrifying crimes. How do the doomed protagonists of Blumhouse’s latest film stumble into this horrifying Internet conspiracy, you ask? By not erasing the contents of a used laptop. Yep, that’s it.

It’s not just thrifted laptops — literally any and all modern tech can open up a Pandora’s Dropbox of terrors, plunging its unprepared users into a digital nightmare from which there can be no escape. The horror genre knows this and, over the past decade or so, has exploited our dependence on the Internet and assorted technologies to create all kinds of diabolical ends.

Luckily, the horror movies of today also contain some useful lessons for surviving our terrifying new techscape. Here are 8 spine-tingling survival tips for the age of social media.

1. Don’t swipe right (Bad Match)

gravitas ventures

Given how integral dating apps have become to modern romance, it’s somewhat surprising there haven’t been more movies exploiting the potential terrors lurking on Tinder and its competitors. This deceptively devious horror-thriller from last year pits a swipe-happy seducer against a comely college student, who may or may not be out to ruin his life. It starts out like a modern-day Fatal Attraction but spirals into an unsettling nightmare of toxic masculinity and dirty deeds done digitally. Maybe it’s best to have friends set-up blind dates or, better yet, to stay happily alive and single.

2. Don’t mess around with virtual reality (Black Mirror)

Laurie Sparham/Netflix

Okay, so it’s not technically a movie, but dystopian TV anthology Black Mirror‘s season-3 episode “Playtest” packs a lot into its cautionary tale of a man who foolishly agrees to test a VR headset rigged to provide players with a survival-horror gaming experience. Unfortunately, the experience gets a little too real, as our hero descends through layers of his deepest, most unresolved traumas, and becomes unable to separate simulation from reality. Good god I miss my Wii…

3. Don’t you even think about looking at that sketchy livestream (Feardotcom, Untraceable)

Everett Collection

Years before Facebook Live mainstreamed the livestream, horror movies were detailing all manner of disturbing ways in which the platform could be used for evil. And as Unfriended: Dark Web revisits, one of the key cruelties such technology can unlock is the potential for clickbait killings — murders that are streamed live and carried out in accordance with how many are watching. In 2008’s Untraceable (above), the more hits the killer gets, the further along his ghastly crime proceeds. Feardotcom (2002) has a stranger conceit: After viewing a serial killer’s voyeuristic torture murders on a website, those tuning in wind up dead themselves, attacked by the vengeful ghost of a victim. Turns out, all that’s necessary to avoid such a fate is to not get your kicks from watching other people be sliced and diced. And if that’s too much to ask, you can always pick up a Shudder subscription — easy enough, right?

4. When in doubt, skip the latest viral video (Rings, Truth or Dare)

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

As Rings attempts to update The Ring for the age of Internet memes and viral video content, it makes one thing abundantly clear: Watching a creepy video just because someone sent it to you is an incredibly easy way to end up at the mercy of an evil spirit. Samara Morgan’s cursed videotape from the origial finally goes viral on the Internet in this 2017 threequel, which means the poor denizens of that horror-movie universe are going to learn the hard that not every popular YouTube video is worth checking out. This year’s Truth or Dare, too, imparts the lesson that you should be conservative with how much you commit to watching what’s trending — especially when it involves Lucy Hale.

5. NEVER break an email chain (Chain Letter)

New Films Cinema

So you’ve ended up with one of those annoying chain-letter emails, probably forwarded by Aunt Sheila or that weird second cousin you avoid talking politics with at Thanksgiving. Do you delete it? Ignore it? Pass it on? In these modern times, the horror genre will have you know the only way to survive such a message infiltrating your inbox is to hastily follow its instructions and send it off to however many addresses it’s asking you to enter. Otherwise, according to 2009’s resolutely charming Chain Letter, you’ll get stalked by a deranged killer who’ll use *checks notes* actual chains to savagely murder you. We’re talking getting whipped to death by chains, gored by iron hooks attached to chains, torn in half by two chains connected to cars heading in opposite directions. Just a whole lot of chain-related nastiness, really, and I do mean that in the least fun way imaginable. Probably best to just forward it along.

6. Don’t talk to strangers (The Den)

IFC Midnight

Ah, yes, Chatroulette, that shadiest of addictive online innovations, pairing users at random for webcam conversations. What could possibly go wrong, apart from the obvious? According to 2013’s The Den, a whole lot can go wrong if you witness a murder and end up in its shadowy perpetrators’ crosshairs. This found-footage horror flick is particularly grisly and despairing, so unless you also want to end up in an abandoned torture dungeon chained to a wall with a Go-Pro stapled to your forehead — and if that’s your thing, by all means proceed — you’d do well to learn from its protagonist’s mistake. In general, presume there are far, far worse things you can see on Chatroulette than an unsolicited nude.

7. Don’t unfriend anyone — or, better yet, just delete Facebook altogether (Unfriended, Friend Request)

Social-media status matters in 2018 — so don’t be a bully! Some of the would-be protagonists of the first Unfriended ruined a classmate’s life by humiliating her online. Unfortunately for them, her ghost proved definitively that sometimes what you post from behind a keyboard can come back to haunt you. And in general, just be careful who you friend on Facebook. In 2016’s Friend Request, a well-meaning college student named Laura accepts a friend request from a lonely girl named Marina on her campus. When she becomes freaked out by Marina’s obsessive behavior and disturbing posts, she unfriends her, leading the girl to take her life — and haunt Laura from beyond the grave. This was really a no-win situation for poor Laura, which points to the broader conclusion that affixing so much psychological weight to our online personas is just overall a destructive decision many of us could benefit from reconsidering.

8. And obviously, don’t test out Internet myths (Smiley)

In a post-Slenderman era, this should really go without saying, but if you hear an obscure Internet theory about how to summon a digital ghost into your bedroom, maybe… don’t… do that? As such, I have absolutely no sympathy for the protagonists of Smiley (2012), who end up imperiled after investigating the idea that if you go on a Chatroulette-esque site and type the deeply sinister incantation “I did it for the lulz” three times into a chat, your chat partner (you guessed it) dies horribly. Not doing this is perhaps the easiest way possible no to wind up dead at your desktop. I believe in you: resist the urge to lulz.