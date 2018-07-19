Follow The Nun doll's journey through Comic-Con

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.

Her favorite haunt may remain a 1952 Romanian abbey, but the holy ghost at the center of The Nun has definitely been stretching her legs in San Diego this week.

Comic-Con goers this year have been gifted with several spooky sightings of a demonic nun doll tied to the upcoming, Corin Hardy-directed horror flick out this September. Hardy himself has been her main travel buddy, keeping everyone updated on The Nun’s travels from her initial journey over (in a suitcase, natch) to her appearance on stage at Wednesday night’s Scream Diego panel. Here’s a roundup of his spine-tingling tweets:

Bringing my new friend #TheNun @livingdeaddolls along for our first trip to @Comic_Con. Whose coming to #ScareDiego for unholy frights on a Wednesday night?… pic.twitter.com/BWEWiGScAo — CORIN HARDY (@corinhardy) July 16, 2018

I’m serious. She might be an unholy demonic entity, but she still got herself a ticket. #TheNun pic.twitter.com/LM3T3HNwnx — CORIN HARDY (@corinhardy) July 17, 2018

Decided to take this little #TheNun on a bit of a photo-diary style adventure for our first visit to San Diego, so please enjoy her ComicCon escapades.. Who knows where we’ll end up over the next three days. And if you see her, be sure to say hi! pic.twitter.com/KIbOFMhSQz — CORIN HARDY (@corinhardy) July 17, 2018

Pleased with her morning poster announcement #TheNun steps out for her first day @comic_con.

What terror can she cause today? pic.twitter.com/7BrOSKUCmE — CORIN HARDY (@corinhardy) July 18, 2018

Walkin’ the bad ol’ streets of The Gaslamp Quarter at @comic_con. She’s got a busy day ahead.. #The Nun.

( a new @livingdeaddolls creation ) pic.twitter.com/18LEhJ3Eyl — CORIN HARDY (@corinhardy) July 18, 2018

Had a run in with the law.

They picked the wrong Nun to mess with. #SDCC2018 #TheNun pic.twitter.com/nNjnOVrNlI — CORIN HARDY (@corinhardy) July 19, 2018

Always one for the cameras, The Nun even popped in for a visit at the EW Video Studio at the Hard Rock Hotel, alongside star Taissa Farmiga and Hardy (see video at the top of this post).

A special guest joined @PiyaSRoy, Taissa Farmiga and Corin Hardy during our #EWComicCon interview #thenun pic.twitter.com/paxF6O5hyp — Robyn Ross (@RobynRossTV) July 19, 2018