Follow The Nun doll's journey through Comic-Con

Her favorite haunt may remain a 1952 Romanian abbey, but the holy ghost at the center of The Nun has definitely been stretching her legs in San Diego this week.
Comic-Con goers this year have been gifted with several spooky sightings of a demonic nun doll tied to the upcoming, Corin Hardy-directed horror flick out this September. Hardy himself has been her main travel buddy, keeping everyone updated on The Nun’s travels from her initial journey over (in a suitcase, natch) to her appearance on stage at Wednesday night’s Scream Diego panel. Here’s a roundup of his spine-tingling tweets:
Always one for the cameras, The Nun even popped in for a visit at the EW Video Studio at the Hard Rock Hotel, alongside star Taissa Farmiga and Hardy (see video at the top of this post).
