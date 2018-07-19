Follow The Nun doll's journey through Comic-Con

Isaac Feldberg
July 19, 2018 at 06:23 PM EDT

Her favorite haunt may remain a 1952 Romanian abbey, but the holy ghost at the center of The Nun has definitely been stretching her legs in San Diego this week.

Comic-Con goers this year have been gifted with several spooky sightings of a demonic nun doll tied to the upcoming, Corin Hardy-directed horror flick out this September. Hardy himself has been her main travel buddy, keeping everyone updated on The Nun’s travels from her initial journey over (in a suitcase, natch) to her appearance on stage at Wednesday night’s Scream Diego panel. Here’s a roundup of his spine-tingling tweets:

 

Always one for the cameras, The Nun even popped in for a visit at the EW Video Studio at the Hard Rock Hotel, alongside star Taissa Farmiga and Hardy (see video at the top of this post).

 

Corin Hardy touts a spooky accessory outside the EW suite.
Piya Sinha-Roy

 

