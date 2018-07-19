type Movie genre Sci-fi, Action release date 09/14/18 performer Boyd Holbrook, Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn director Shane Black distributor 20th Century Fox

Comic-Con’s Hall H schedule kicked off in action-packed fashion on Thursday morning with the panel for science fiction reboot The Predator, whose guests included director Shane Black, and cast members Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, Keegan Michael-Key, Thomas Jane, and Trevante Rhodes. The highlight? Footage which showed a “normal”-sized Predator being beaten by a much larger version.

Kimberley French/Fox

“[The Predators] sent their champions to earth and they don’t come home,” said Black, setting up the clip. “They don’t like that. So we figured they want to punch back. And there’s an element too of a potentially contentious faction on Predator world that might not be above a little bit of ‘roiding, so to speak, in the sense that they have access to the survival traits and characteristics of virtually every species they hunted. So, we devised this idea…It was mostly something we had to find visually. You cant alter the makeup too much of the Predator. It’s so iconic. So, we had to figure out how to emphasize what the Predators do, how they behave. They’re fast, they’re deadly, they’re lithe. And they move quick, and they hit, and they strike and retreat, strike and retreat. And it’s that feeling of deadly purpose and absolute bloodcurdling f—ing efficiency…These guys move like the wind. So, that’s what we wanted, these completely savage creatures and then — we got us an R-rating!”

The panel also featured a discussion about who would win a fight between the Predator and an array of other fictional movie characters, including Sarah Connor from the Terminator films, Ash from the Evil Dead franchise, and a whip-equipped Indiana Jones — though Thomas Jane seemed to think the latter match-up would make a better porn film that action flick.

“That’s the kind of movie that would be a little older,” said the actor. “Indiana Jones, and the Predator, and a whip.”

The Predator will be released Sept. 14.

