The summer of 2008 broke history, and rebuilt it. America suffered through a bitter presidential election on the road to a globewrecking financial crisis. In theaters, cinematic generations were rising — and falling. Superheroes, Will Smith, George Lucas, Guillermo del Toro, Emma Stone, Mike Myers, Sisterhoods and Step Brothers, Batman, and ABBA, adaptations of TV shows we still tweet about, new installments of movie franchises studios won’t stop rebooting: everything Hollywood was before, alongside everything it still is.

In our weekly column Two Thousand Late, we’ll explore the big hits and curious flops from a summer that has never really ended. Last week: The wonder of Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Next week: At long last, Step Brothers! This week: EW film critic Chris Nashawaty and TV critic Darren Franich talk about that time some clown fought Batman.

DARREN: I like how small Christian Bale looks in The Dark Knight. It’s a plot thing, actually: His first big decision is to trim down. “I’m carrying too much weight,” Bruce Wayne tells Alfred, and his burly Batman Begins outfit gets tossed out in favor of a less armor-ful exo-costume, built bespoke by tech-tailor Lucius Fox. This is, in hindsight, the single most 2000s thing about Dark Knight: Like every other yuppie post-Mad Men, Bruce wanted his suit to look slim-fit.

Not a tiny man, Mr. Bale, but director Christopher Nolan finds unusual ways to bring his protagonist down to size. Alfred and Lucius are played by Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman, who are taller than Bale. This works visually — they’re two flavors of father-mentor — but it has the deepening effect of making his Bruce Wayne still look young, a little inexperienced, not quite ready for the dark twists that power the film’s back half. Batman was already an icon in 2008, and this film’s success made him something like a post-theistic god — and a lot of the Bat-pop of this decade has treated him thus. Ben Affleck’s Batman was a bicep skycraper with hands; Fox’s Gotham teases the Caped Crusader’s arrival the way certain Old Testament prophets anticipated a Messiah. But if there’s one shot that really defines, for me, the Nolan-Bale Batman, it’s the one that begins by shrinking Batman to the vanishing point, one man etched against a shot-on-location city (hello, ChicaGotham!)

This might be a weird place to begin with The Dark Knight, Chris. Ten years ago, this film was wild success, probably the most profoundly all-encompassing film phenomenon of my life. Like a lot of people, I saw it multiple times in theaters (twice in Imax!). I experienced it as a film watcher and a comic book reader, thrilling to how Nolan wove together the influence of Michael Mann and Frank Miller. The Dark Knight also cemented a new way of talking about superhero movies. There were a flood of political think pieces about Batman’s neocon-ish Patriot Act-ing. There was the widening of the Best Picture category after Dark Knight didn’t get nominated. There was heavy talk about the artistic possibilities of superhero movies.

When this film came out, I thrilled to the possibility that a lot of things I loved as a kid were ascending to a prominent place in the cultural mainstream. Today, I worry frequently that the stuff I loved as a kid has destroyed the world. But I’m not sure the world needs another self-loathing geek apostate, and in my rewatch of The Dark Knight, I tried hard to ignore the noise. (Who’s Trumpier, Joker or Bruce Wayne? No, Franich, no, focus!)

I developed a new appreciation for the weird, disjointed, fascinating story, a plot that seems to consume itself. I found parts of it brilliant, parts of it boring, at times wondered what on earth I’d been fussing about 10 years ago, at other points wondered if we’ve been paying attention to the wrong things.

What was your experience of Dark Knight on the first go-round, Chris? And did your feelings change about it rewatching it today?

CHRIS: Darren, after kibitzing back and forth about Speed Racer and The Happening, let me just start off by saying how refreshing it is to finally be discussing a movie that’s worthy of nostalgia. Let me also say how relieved I was to sit down and watch The Dark Knight for the first time in 10 years and not feel any disappointment at all. It’s a great friggin’ movie — arguably the only movie to be spun out of a DC comic that deserves to be called art. Well, that and Wonder Woman.

I like how this time around you keyed into the scale of Batman. Nolan is such a smart filmmaker, and that was clearly no idle decision. It reminded me of watching All the President’s Men and seeing how its director, Alan J. Pakula, shot Woodward and Bernstein to make them look ant-like. They were up against the president, the government, and every monolithic institution in America, and you felt just how epically overmatched they were. Against the Joker — specifically Heath Ledger’s Joker — Batman is finally the underdog. And Nolan places him in the frame him accordingly.

I was working at EW back in 2008. Not as a critic, but certainly hip-deep in pop culture and consumed by movie love. I can’t say that watching The Dark Knight back then was the religious, mystical, ineffable experience that it sounds like it was for you. Then again, I wasn’t weaned on comics like you were. Someone gave me a dog-eared copy of Watchmen to read my freshman year in college, and that’s pretty much where my romance began and ended. Not because I didn’t think it was amazing. Just the opposite. I adored it enough to recognize that it was a dangerously addictive rabbit hole I was too scared and busy to go down. It was like crack in graphic novel form — and after the first hit, I just said no. When I first saw The Dark Knight, it brought back some of that feeling. You couldn’t sit there and watch Ledger’s Joker and not be hooked. Ten years and 8,000 superhero movies later, there still hasn’t been a villain that’s half as interesting or perversely entertaining as he was.

Back then I had one small beef with the movie, and it’s one I still have today: the whole Harvey Dent third-act thing. I love the character, and I love Aaron Eckhart’s self-righteous performance. And while I realize that it may smack of looking a gift horse in the mouth, my biggest problem with The Dark Knight is that’s it’s just too much movie. The Dent/Two-Face transformation should have been its own film. It just feels like Nolan is trying to cram too much in to The Dark Knight, at the expense of the Joker. In a way, it comes off like a sequel made by someone who wasn’t sure if he’d be coming back for another, so he just tries to jam everything in. But I realize that’s like complaining that you got too much cake at your birthday party.

I want to talk more about Ledger’s performance, though. I’m curious whether you think it’s too over-the-top or just over-the-top enough? For a long time after the movie came out and Ledger’s death was still fresh, it was impossible to talk about his performance with any real honesty. I happen to love it, but I’m curious to hear what you have to say.

DARREN: Ledger makes and breaks the movie for me, and I mean that as a double compliment. I love your description of The Dark Knight as being “too much movie,” Chris, and the Joker practically feels like a whole other movie invading this one. Just look at the other villainous types: Eric Roberts’ mafia-of-mafias is populated by retro hoodlums. (In the first scene, William Fichtner actually says “youse,” like no gangster has since the original Scarface.) And Chin Han’s Lau is a solid, stolid financial criminal, the kind of banality-of-capitalism nefarious suit who James Bond and Ethan Hunt could chase across three continents.