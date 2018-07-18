J.J. Abrams' Overlord trailer brings a World War II-set mystery box of horrors

type Movie release date 11/09/18

Despite earlier rumors, Overlord is not the latest sequel to the Cloverfield movies. J.J. Abrams seems to be very adamant about that. But the first trailer brings another kind of mystery box feel to this World War II-set supernatural horror.

It’s a story about what happens after a plane full of Allied soldiers are blasted out of the sky. After parachuting to safety, they stumble upon a house of horrors in the woods where they learn Nazis have been using off-the-books experiments to help win the war. “A thousand-year army needs thousand-year soldiers,” a spooky voice says.

By the looks of things in the Overlord trailer, these experiments yield pretty gruesome results. There’s a guy with half a face stumbling around like the undead, super-soldiers are being bred in makeshift birthing bags, and something we’re not sure we even want to know about is hiding behind a secret wall. Early footage shown at CinemaCon revealed this all takes place the night before D Day in 1944.

Overlord is directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun). Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, Amazon’s The Last Tycoon) wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay with Mark L. Smith (The Revenant).

Jovan Adepo (Fences), Wyatt Russell (AMC’s Lodge 49), Pilou Asbæk (HBO’s Game of Thrones), John Magaro (Amazon’s Jack Ryan series), Mathilde Ollivier (The Misfortunes of Francois Jane), and Iain De Caestecker (ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) star in the film.

“It’s not a Cloverfield movie,” Abrams, who produces Overlord through Bad Robot, said in April. “We are actually developing a true, dedicated Cloverfield sequel, which will be coming to you, theaters very soon.” He did, however, tease, “This movie is bats— crazy.”

Overlord will open in theaters this Nov. 9. Watch the trailer above.