London has many fine sights for tourists: There’s London Bridge, the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and now…there’s a giant statue of an almost-shirtless Jeff Goldblum.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Yes, you read that correctly. On Wednesday a huge statue of a the Jurassic Park actor appeared on the banks of the River Thames by London’s Tower Bridge. The 25-foot statue depicts Goldblum lounging in black pants and an unbuttoned black shirt in a reenactment of his iconic and often meme’d pose from the 1993 dino flick. Rather than a random act of civic generosity, the statue is actually a savvy publicity stunt by Now TV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved franchise.

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖 A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

Fans of the franchise have gathered on London’s south bank to see the temporary 330 lb installation. Goldblum will remain reclining until July 26.

No word if the actor has seen the statue yet or knows of its existence.