Monarch has certainly sounded better in Godzilla: King of the Monsters teaser

type Movie genre Monster Movie release date 05/31/19 performer Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown director Michael Dougherty Producers Legendary Entertainment distributor Warner Bros.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is expected to unveil its first proper trailer soon, but the good folks over at Legendary aren’t about to sit idly by until its launch.

Today brings a tantalizing little teaser for the anticipated monster-mash sequel, in which young Madison (Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown) tries to make contact with Monarch, an organization dedicated to studying and subduing all manner of city-destroying beasties. Instead, she manages to eavesdrop on a brutal-sounding battle between Monarch members and one of the film’s monsters. Could that be King Ghidorah?

The teaser also links to a Monarch Twitter account, where other tidbits about the film will presumably be doled out in the coming months. No word yet on whether they’ve rigged up an iPhone durable enough to let Godzilla log on for a guest tweet sesh, but we’ll update this post with additional information on that front as it becomes available.

In the Michael Dougherty-directed movie, Madison is the daughter of Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), who works for Monarch but is kidnapped by another shadowy group with nefarious designs on using her research to bring the beasts under their control. Her ex-husband, Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler), links up with Monarch for a rescue mission that only grows more complicated as monsters like three-headed King Ghidorah, giant insect Mothra, and flying terrorizer Rodan enter the fray to do battle with everyone’s favorite flame-spewing lizard.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens May 31, 2019.