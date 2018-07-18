Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling's First Man to open Venice Film Festival

Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling’s First Man will take one small step — or perhaps a giant leap — on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival next month. EW has confirmed that the space race drama will serve as the 75th annual gathering’s opening film on Aug. 29.

Directed by Chazelle and starring Gosling as Neil Armstrong, First Man chronicles the years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, when Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the moon. The film is based on Armstrong’s official biography, written by James R. Hansen, and the cast also includes Claire Foy, Corey Stoll, Kyle Chandler, and Jason Clarke.

Universal Pictures will release the film stateside Oct. 12.

First Man will become Chazelle’s second film to open Venice, which represents an major stop on the awards season campaign trail. His previous directorial effort, La La Land (which also starred Gosling), kicked off the proceedings in 2016 and went on to score 14 Oscar nominations.

This year’s full Venice lineup will be announced July 25 dring a press conference in Rome. Variety first reported the news about First Man.