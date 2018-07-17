Between a James Bond-esque medieval casino night, explosive fight sequences, and enough bow play to satisfy any fan of Arrow on The CW, the new Robin Hood trailer is training Kingsman star Taron Egerton to become a hero for the Middle Ages.

This film about the mythic figure who “steals from the rich and gives to the poor” is an origin story, so the latest preview focuses more on how Robin of Loxley becomes the mysterious Robin Hood. It was all thanks to Jamie Foxx’s Little John, a Moorish commander who turned the “war-hardened Crusader,” as Lionsgate describes, into a benevolent thief.

Robin may know his way around a bow, but he has a lot to learn.

Robin Hood, directed by Otto Bathurst, sees the duo revolting against a corrupt crown. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Ben Mendelsohn takes on another villainous role as the Sheriff of Nottingham, who’s here to maintain “the law and order.” Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies) also plays this world’s version of Maid Marion, Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) plays Will Scarlet, and Tim Minchin (Californication) takes on Friar Tuck.

Along with the trailer comes a batch of arrow-heavy posters featuring this main cast.

Robin Hood will hit theaters this Nov. 21.