Imagine if all the toxicity we deal with online on a daily basis was suddenly externalized, every cruel and depraved action typically perpetrated from behind a keyboard spilling out into the streets, Purge-style.

Such abject chaos is close at hand — at least according to the smart-mouthed, sanguinary full trailer for this fall’s Assassination Nation (above) — so long as we keep uploading our most private secrets to digital platforms, where they’re like purses hanging off the backs of virtual chairs to any sufficiently savvy hacker.

In the Salem, Massachusetts-set action satire, from writer-director Sam Levinson, high school senior Lily (Odessa Young) and her friends face every teen’s worst nightmare when their community’s dirty photos and incriminating text messages are hacked then uploaded. As the town descends into chaos, however, public humiliation becomes the least of their worries. With townspeople taking up arms, slashing and stabbing and shooting everything in sight, they’re more immediately concerned about surviving the night.

Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Colman Domingo, Bill Skarsgard, Joel McHale, Maude Apatow, and Anika Noni Rose fill out the impressive cast.

Assassination Nation premiered at Sundance, where it impressed Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, both of whom teamed with Neon (through their AGBO shingle) to acquire worldwide rights. It hits theaters stateside Sept. 21.