Here at EW, we’ve spent a good portion of the week celebrating cover star Jodie Whittaker, who will play the Thirteenth Doctor when the time travel show Doctor Who returns to BBC America this fall. But Matt Smith, who played the Eleventh Doctor, has also been busy of late, portraying Prince Philip on the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown and starring along with Natalie Dormer and Stanley Tucci in the new movie Patient Zero, whose trailer has just been released.

In this pandemic thriller, humanity is battling intelligent, adrenaline-fueled creatures born from a viral super-strain. After being bitten, human survivor Morgan (Smith) realizes he is asymptomatic and can communicate with the infected, leading the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure.

Patient Zero is directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky (who was responsible for the recent, and terrific, Cold Hell) from a screenplay by Mike Le. The film was produced by Vincent Newman and executive produced by Glenn S. Gainor and Steve Norris.

Patient Zero is out on digital and VOD Aug. 14 and will be released by Vertical Entertainment in select theaters on Sept. 14.

Exclusively watch the film’s trailer, above.