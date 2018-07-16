Kat Graham says apocalyptic movie How It Ends will take you by surprise

How far would you go to save the one you love? That’s the question the characters in the new Netflix movie How It Ends find themselves asking.

The film, which is streaming now on Netflix, stars Theo James as a lawyer who travels with his future father-in-law (Forest Whittaker) in order to reach his pregnant fiancée (Kat Graham) after a mysterious apocalyptic event throws the country into a chaotic war zone.

“It just shows what could happen if it were the end of the world, and what means the most to you, and what you’re willing to risk and sacrifice for the one you love,” Graham shares in the video above.

For the Vampire Diaries star, the theme of the movie felt close to home. “Based on my work with refugees I’ve had a bit more time than I ever thought I would talking to people that have had to flee their homes and leave with only the clothes on their back,” she says. “So on a human level I’ve experienced that empathy, but it was obviously very different than the end of the world.”

Just like the mystery surrounding the movie’s cataclysmic event, viewers will be left asking more than a few questions by the end of the film. Teases Graham, “I definitely think that it could be open-ended … and that’s one of the reasons it makes it so incredible. Even when I saw it, it took me by surprise.”

Watch the interview with Graham above for more.