Aquaman releases official poster, plus trailer photo

Aquaman
- type
- Movie
- genre
- Action Adventure
- release date
- 12/21/18
- performer
- Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson
- director
- James Wan
Aquaman director James Wan teased this week’s release of the film’s long-awaited trailer with a new photo, plus studio Warner Bros. released an official teaser poster.
Below is a shot from an editing bay that shows an epic new image from the film:
“Working overtime to put the finishing touches for this coming week!!” Wan writes.
The Aquaman trailer will make its world debut at Comic-Con in San Diego later this week, exact time TBD.
And here’s the poster with the new tagline “Home is Calling.”
Aquaman tells the story of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) a half-human, half-Atlantean outcast who teams with an Atlantean warrior princess Mera (Amber Heard) to try and stop Curry’s half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) from going to war against the surface world.
In case you missed it, last week EW.com debuted a first look at The Fisherman King, which was added to our exclusive Aquaman image gallery including first looks at Black Manta, King Orm and more.
