Aquaman releases official poster, plus trailer photo

type Movie genre Action Adventure release date 12/21/18 performer Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson director James Wan

Aquaman director James Wan teased this week’s release of the film’s long-awaited trailer with a new photo, plus studio Warner Bros. released an official teaser poster.

Below is a shot from an editing bay that shows an epic new image from the film:

Working overtime to put the finishing touches for this coming week!! Eeeeeee 😬 #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/Fgx8SxFprl — James Wan (@creepypuppet) July 16, 2018

“Working overtime to put the finishing touches for this coming week!!” Wan writes.

The Aquaman trailer will make its world debut at Comic-Con in San Diego later this week, exact time TBD.

And here’s the poster with the new tagline “Home is Calling.”

Home is calling. #Aquaman – in theaters December 21. Watch the new trailer this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ZTvO6qTxap — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) July 16, 2018

Aquaman tells the story of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) a half-human, half-Atlantean outcast who teams with an Atlantean warrior princess Mera (Amber Heard) to try and stop Curry’s half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) from going to war against the surface world.

In case you missed it, last week EW.com debuted a first look at The Fisherman King, which was added to our exclusive Aquaman image gallery including first looks at Black Manta, King Orm and more.

