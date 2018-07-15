Hotel Transylvania 3 towers over Skyscraper at the box office

Adam Sandler’s animated Dracula has upset action hero Dwayne Johnson at the box office this weekend.

The Sony release Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is on track to debut with about $44.1 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada, topping the chart while outpacing Johnson and Universal’s disaster movie Skyscraper, which will open with an estimated $25.5 million.

For Hotel Transylvania 3, its opening is in line with industry projections, but Skyscraper is coming in well below expectations, which were in the $30 million to $40 million range heading into the weekend. The latter film, which reportedly cost about $125 million to make, will arrive in third place, behind Disney and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, with an estimated $28.8 million.

Hotel Transylvania 3’s debut is also on par with its two predecessors, which opened to $42.5 million in 2012 and $48.5 million in 2015. Together, the first two Hotel Transylvania movies grossed more than $800 million at the worldwide box office. Hotel Transylvania 3 will also collect about $54.8 million from overseas markets this weekend.

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and featuring the voices of Sandler, Andy Samberg, and Selena Gomez, Hotel Transylvania 3 follows a family of monsters as they embark on a luxury cruise. Critics’ reviews were mixed to positive, and moviegoers gave it an A-minus CinemaScore.

Universal Pictures and Legendary

Skyscraper, meanwhile, is looking like a rare stumble for Johnson, one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood lately. The film will have to perform well overseas to be considered a hit, including in China, where it opens next week and Johnson is a big draw. Through Sunday, Skyscraper will have earned about $40.4 million in foreign ticket sales.

Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence) directed the movie, which stars Johnson as a security expert and military veteran who must rescue his family from a gleaming Hong Kong tower that’s been set on fire by terrorists. Reviews were mixed, and moviegoers gave it a B-plus CinemaScore.

Rounding out the top five this weekend are Disney and Pixar’s animated superhero sequel Incredibles 2, with about $16.2 million, and Universal’s dinosaur thriller Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, with about $15.5 million.

In specialty action, A24 and Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age dramedy Eighth Grade is arriving in four theaters with an estimated $252,284, which works out to an impressive per-theater average of $63,071. Also bowing in four theaters is Gus Van Sant and Amazon Studios’ offbeat biopic Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, with an estimated $83,120 ($20,780 per theater).

According to ComScore, overall box office is up 8.4 percent year-to-date. Check out the July 13-15 figures below.

1. Hotel Transylvania 3 — $44.1 million

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp — $28.8 million

3. Skyscraper — $25.5 million

4. Incredibles 2 — $16.2 million

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — $15.5 million

6. The First Purge — $9.1 million

7. Sorry to Bother You — $4.3 million

8. Sicario: Day of the Soldado — $3.9 million

9. Uncle Drew — $3.2 million

10. Ocean’s 8 — $2.9 million