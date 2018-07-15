Bruce Willis declares 'Die Hard is not a Christmas movie'

Bruce Willis was a bit of a Grinch at the end of his Comedy Central roast — but who can blame him after sitting through all that abuse?

After listening to his friends, colleagues, and even an ex-wife, make fun of everything from his acting to his baldness to his musical prowess, Willis, 63, took the mic at the end of the show and set the record straight on one of his most famous movies.

“Die Hard is not a Christmas movie!” he declared of the 1988 classic.

When asked how fans of the film might react to his position, Willis told reporters after the roast, “We’ll see.”

The actor’s decree comes about a year after the film’s co-writer Steven E. de Souza weighed in on the debate after being prompted by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“I’m sure you’ve weighed in on it before, but I’ve never heard you or Jeb Stuart offer your take on whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie,” Tapper tweeted last December.

Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim draft #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie — Steven E. de Souza (@StevenEdeSouza) December 24, 2017

“Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim draft,” de Souza joked, adding the hashtag, “#DieHardIsAChristmasMovie.”

While the film takes place during the holiday, the movie itself was released in July and became one of that summer’s biggest box office hits.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis airs July 29 on Comedy Central.

