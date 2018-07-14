Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no need' to speak with Tyrese after Fast & Furious feud

When it comes to the Fast & Furious family feud, Dwayne Johnson doesn’t feel the need to revisit the situation with Tyrese Gibson.

The Skyscraper star was taking caller questions on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live this week when one fan asked if he ever spoke with Gibson after all the drama surrounding the Fast & Furious spin-off. “No, we haven’t talked at all,” he said, later adding there was “no need.”

“That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I had been friends with Tyrese for a very long time,” Johnson said. “I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was pretty one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media. Apparently, he was going through some stuff, too, in his personal life. But, no, we haven’t talked and I don’t see where we would and, to me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”

Johnson is preparing to costar in a Fast & Furious spin-off with Jason Statham, but the project ended up delaying production on Fast & Furious 9 for a year.

Gibson lashed out at Johnson on Instagram, claiming he was selfishly “making the fast and the furious franchise about” himself. Johnson fired shots, Gibson fired more shots, and the actor behind Roman Pearce even threatened to leave the franchise altogether.

After the media reported on his custody battle with ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson, however, Gibson shared a video in which he stated, “Contrary to what some of y’all may believe, I’m actually okay.”

Johnson had turned to social media, as well, to defend the spin-off. “Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz,” he wrote. “Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans.”

The spin-off will be directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch and focus on Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Statham’s Deckard Shaw. “Dwayne’s got a big appetite for action, and he’s got a great appetite for humor, and I’m sure it will be brimming with both of those things,” Statham teased.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26, 2019.