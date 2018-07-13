How much trouble can you get into while using a computer? Okay, that’s a rhetorical question — and yet an oddly timely one given the release of a new trailer for horror sequel Unfriended: Dark Web (out July 20) which, like 2015’s actually rather scary Unfriended, takes place entirely on a computer screen.

This time around the movie concerns a twentysomething who finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop and, together with his friends, is unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. The group soon discovers someone has been watching their every move.

And hilarity ensues! Though, more likely, mayhem and death.

Unfriended: Dark Web is written and directed by Stephen Susco and stars Betty Gabriel from Get Out, Colin Woodell, Andrew Lees, and Connor Del Rio.

Watch that new trailer, above.