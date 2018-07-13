Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, more join Jim Jarmusch zombie film The Dead Don't Die

Attention Jim Jarmusch fans, it’s time to sink your teeth into a bloody good bit of casting news.

Focus Features announced Friday the visionary filmmaker has entered production on his next film: a zombie comedy titled The Dead Don’t Die starring Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, and Steve Buscemi. Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan are producing.

Plot details are currently under wraps, though the project is currently shooting in upstate New York. Gomez was spotted filming the movie Thursday alongside actor Austin Butler. The actress — making her Jarmusch debut among a cast of actors who’ve previously worked with the celebrated Stranger Than Paradise filmmaker — while wearing bloody clothing on the same set that saw Driver and Sevigny donning police uniforms.

The film marks Jarmusch’s 13th fiction feature as director after helming such titles as Driver’s Paterson, Swinton’s Only Lovers Left Alive, and Murray’s Broken Flowers in recent years.

Release date information for The Dead Don’t Die has yet to be revealed, though Focus Features and Universal Pictures International are expected to unleash the film around the world in 2019.