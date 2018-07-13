To read more on Glass and get a preview of Comic-Con 2018, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

With his new movie Glass (out Jan. 18, 2019), writer-director M. Night Shyamalan has finally completed the trilogy of films he originally planned when making 2000’s surprise-superhero film Unbreakable while also uniting the casts of that project and last year’s horror-thriller Split. Having done so, the filmmaker is in no rush to make a sequel to this third film, which stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and franchise newcomer Sarah Paulson.

“How about I avoid that question altogether?” laughs the filmmaker. “There’s no good answer to it. I mean, look, I have two new ideas for movies, so I want to write those. Glass is the only movie I’ve ever done that’s related to another movie I’ve ever done. So, it’s not a habit of mine. I like making up new things, and trying new colors, so that’s probably the best answer. Where my sweet spot is, is thinking of a new kind of story each time and trying to make it as best I can, and seeing if it connects with the audience at that time.

But McAvoy, for one, would be happy for more movies set in what he calls the “Unsplittable world.”

“I can’t speak for Night,” says the actor. “I would like there to be more. I think there’s definitely the potential for more in terms of the roles that he’s created and the rationalization for what a superhero or villain is. There’s definitely room for more. But in terms of whether he would feel as fresh, I don’t know.”