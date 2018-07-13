Do you want to build a sequel cast?

Start with Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood, whom EW has confirmed are in talks to join the voice cast for Disney’s upcoming animated sequel, Frozen 2. Variety first reported the news.

This is the first notable development for the film since the announcement of its release date (November 27, 2019) and the cast members who will be returning from the Academy Award-winning original — key folks like Idina Menzel (as Elsa), Kristen Bell (as Anna), Josh Gad (as Olaf), and Jonathan Groff (as Kristoff).

Returning to direct are Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the latter of whom will once again write the script; Lee has since ascended to become Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios following the departure of John Lasseter. Peter Del Vecho will return as producer.

Both Brown and Wood are fresh off their July 12 Emmy nominations (him for This Is Us and a guest stint on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, her for Westworld). In the animation voiceover world, Brown recently joined the cast of the sequel to The Angry Birds Movie, while Wood’s voice credits include the lead character Marianne in Lucasfilm’s 2015 animated feature Strange Magic, which was distributed by Disney.

Frozen, released in 2013, is currently the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, with its worldwide box office totaling over $1.27 billion. For interested number junkies, the recent Disney-Pixar joint Incredibles 2 holds the domestic animation record (currently, with $519 million) and has pulled in $788 million worldwide heading into its fifth weekend.