type Movie genre Action Adventure release date 12/21/18 performer Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson director James Wan

Below is a fin-tastic exclusive new photo from director James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman movie.

This is the royal palace of the Fisherman King, one of the seven kingdoms of Atlantis depicted in the upcoming live-action DC movie starring Jason Momoa:

Warner Bros. Pictures

In this scene, King Orm (Patrick Wilson, not shown) has gone to the Fisherman King (played by Djimon Hounsou, that guy with the trident — and more on that in a minute) to enlist his help to declare war on the ocean-polluting surface world. There’s also the Fisherman Queen (Natalia Safran) and Princess (Sophia Forrest) on the left, and a royal guard on the right. Though you can’t tell in this shot, all of them have tails instead of legs.

“After the fall of Atlantis, some of the kingdoms evolved and some devolved,” explains producer Peter Safran. “This is one that evolved. This is a kingdom that’s primarily artistic and cerebral, with poets and philosophers.” (Perhaps, but they still look like they’d be yummy with lemon and tartar sauce!).

(Fun fact on Hounsou: EW recently broke that he’s also playing the Wizard in DC’s upcoming Shazam! film, plus he also plays the Kree mercenary Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy).

Aquaman splashes down into theaters on Dec. 21. The trailer is expected to premiere at Comic-Con next week.