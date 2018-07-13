Blake Lively gets Gone Girl-ed in A Simple Favor trailer with Anna Kendrick

Where’s Blake Lively? She gone, girl.

A new trailer for A Simple Favor, the mysterious new film from Ghostbusters director Paul Feig, puts the Shallows star at the center of an intriguing plot. And Anna Kendrick is the innocent mommy vlogger who gets sucked into the case.

Stephanie (Kendrick) gets introduced to the glamorous life of Emily Nelson (Lively) after their kids become friends at school. One martini leads to another and before you know it, this online influencer becomes entranced by this “beautiful ghost,” as Emily’s husband Sean (Crazy Rich Asians‘ Henry Golding) puts it.

Ghost indeed. Emily doesn’t even let people — or, at least, Stephanie — take her photo. One day, she altogether disappears after calling up Stephanie for a simple favor. (There’s the title of the movie!) What happened to Emily? Where did she go? Did her husband have something to do with it? Is she alive? That’s for Stephanie to find out.

Just the other day, Feig revealed the stylish new poster for the film. Lively is giving off some serious pre-Gone Girl-ed Rosamund Pike housewife vibes.

Lionsgate

Lively has been getting in on the thrill of this chase. Earlier this year, the actress temporarily deleted all her photos on Instagram and only followed users with the name Emily Nelson. Her social media account has since gone back to normal.

A Simple Favor, written by Jessica Sharzer based on the novel by Darcey Bell, also stars Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend.

The film will open in theaters on Sep. 14. Watch the new trailer above.