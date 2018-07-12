type Movie genre Fantasy, Drama release date 11/16/18 performer Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp director David Yates distributor Warner Bros.

Young Newt — and the youngest Dumbledore we’ve seen yet — is revealed in this exclusive new photo from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Below we see professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and an alarmed-looking Newt Scamander (Joshua Shea) at Hogwarts in a flashback scene from the upcoming Harry Potter-verse film:

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

We know that Newt enrolled in Hogwarts in 1908 and was later expelled — over Dumbledore’s objection — due to an incident involving a magical beast. “Kicked out of Hogwarts for endangering human life,” Percival Graves (Colin Farrell) intoned in the first Fantastic Beasts film. So there’s a rather good chance that this is that scene.

We also know that Newt had a relationship, perhaps even romantic, with his close friend Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), and that she was somehow involved in the incident that led to his expulsion.

“Leta, it’s one of those relationships where there was definitely great love there,” Eddie Redmayne, who plays grown-up Newt, tells EW. “But was it ever a full-blown relationship? I don’t know. But certainly, she’s somebody who has touched him hugely. At the beginning of this film you realize she’s now in a relationship with Newt’s brother so, of course, that comes with great complications.”

Newt’s older brother is Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), a highly respected Auror. We’ll meet him and Leta for the first time in The Crimes of Grindelwald, which opens Nov. 16.

UPDATE: In our new interview with Jude Law about playing Dumbledore he reveals the professor doesn’t teach Transfiguration like it says in Potter lore. While Law doesn’t say what he teaches, that skeleton on the ceiling of the room above matches the classroom of Defense Against the Dark Arts.

The second of a planned five tales shifts the action from New York to Paris, as Newt teams with his favorite Hogwarts professor to hunt down the nefarious wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The film also introduces several new characters along with bringing back familiar faces from 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them — like Newt’s American love interest Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol), and Queenie’s muggle romantic interest Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler).