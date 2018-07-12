'The First Purge' maze will terrify guests at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood is getting in on the national tradition. EW can exclusively reveal that this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at the theme park will include an all-new maze based on The First Purge, reimagining the movie’s premise by placing guests at the heart of a controversial social experiment that permits all crime to be legal for 24 hours.

Guests will need to rely on their luck and speed to make it through the maze, which will be filled with all kinds of anarchic, Purge-related antics and (we’re willing to bet) more than its fair share of ghoulishly patriotic masks.

This is just the latest attraction being offered as part of Universal Studios Hollywood’s extreme Halloween experience filled with mazes, scare zones, and a Terror Tram ride that all draw from modern horror properties.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, September 14.