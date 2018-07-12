Fortnite season 5 trailer brings golf carts and temporal rifts

Fortnite is bringing a mad, mad world to season 5 — and we’re not talking about a certain Mad Titan rampaging about.

Epic Games dropped the next phase of the popular battle royale game on Thursday, bringing new zany features and a new outpost location. Viking ships and ancient statues have appeared on the map, while a drought in the Moisty Mire region has yielded a new desert landscape.

To explore it all, players can ride around in the four-seater All Terrain Kart (ATK) that’s essentially a tricked out and highly durable golf cart. Seriously, that thing can withstand a free fall from the top of the map.

Other new features are Rifts, which pop up throughout the map. Gamers are already finding out that if you ride your ATK through one, you’ll be transported high above the arena to another area.

Did you also want to play golf and basketball with your buddies? Well, season 5’s new battle pass has you covered. There’s also Wild West-themed characters and weapons for the co-op “Save the World” mode, and the addition of new skins, like Drift and Huntress.

The gaming phenomenon continues to offer new surprises since dropping Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War into the arena, though we’re still waiting on another crossover of that magnitude. Fingers crossed!

Fornite is a free game, but seasons cost 950 V-Bucks (roughly $10). As with other seasons, season 5 lasts for 10 weeks and includes weekly challenges and rewards.

Watch the announcement trailers above.