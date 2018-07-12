Cate Shortland to direct Marvel's Black Widow solo movie

The Black Widow solo movie has found its director.

Cate Shortland has been tapped to direct a standalone Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson, making Shortland the first solo woman to direct a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.

Shortland’s hiring caps off a long director search that reportedly included more than 70 possible candidates. Jac Shaeffer (who also wrote the upcoming Nasty Women) was recruited to write the Black Widow screenplay earlier this year.

Fans have been clamoring for a Black Widow solo film ever since the character made her big-screen debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2. When it hits theaters, it will be only the second movie in the MCU to focus on a solo female hero. (The Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will be the first. It’s scheduled for March 8, 2019.)

The Australian Shortland, 49, is best known for the 2012 Nazi drama Lore, which she also co-wrote.