Willy Wonka star Denise Nickerson's family raising money after actress suffers stroke

type Movie Current Status In Season

The family of the actress who played Violet in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is asking for donations to help with her care after she suffered a stroke in late June.

Denise Nickerson is in critical condition and her family has started a Facebook group to raise money for her treatment. The page offers updates on the actress’ condition and how her family is coping, as well as auctioning off autographed items belonging to Nickerson, such as photos of her playing Violet in Willy Wonka.

“Help Jazzy and Josh Nickerson through their tough time with their mother in the hospital for a stroke,” reads the “about” statement on the family’s Facebook page. “She’s in the ICU and they don’t want to leave her.”

The actress, best known for her role as the gum-chewing, bad-mannered Violet Beauregarde in the Roald Dahl adaptation, has reportedly had a pacemaker put in and is being fed through straws, but is set to undergo a procedure on Wednesday and has been described by her family as a “fighter.” Nickerson also played Allison on The Electric Company and Amy Jennings and Nora Collins in the 1960s soap opera Dark Shadows. She also appeared in an episode of The Brady Bunch in 1974.

At the time of publication, the family had raised $2,492 for health care fees and more. Head here to donate.