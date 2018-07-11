Watch the intense teaser for horror anthology film Nightmare Cinema

The new horror anthology film Nightmare Cinema is the brainchild of filmmaker Mick Garris (Psycho IV, Showtime’s Masters of Horror) and features the directorial talents of Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead), Ryûhei Kitamura (Midnight Meat Train, Downrange), David Slade (30 Days of Night), Joe Dante (Gremlins), and Garris himself. The latter oversaw both the concluding supernatural tale Dead and the film’s linking scenes, which star Mickey Rourke as the Projectionist, a mysterious figure who screens the movie’s five segments at a cinema.

“It was intimidating at first,” Garris recently told EW about working with the Iron Man 2 and Sin City actor. “I was hearing stories about him. But I called Robert Rodriguez [who directed Rourke in the Sin City films] and he said, ‘I’ve heard those stories, but I had a great time with Mickey.’ I’ve got to tell you, so did I. I think he came in just expecting it to be a gig and he was surprised at the way the film was being made. I was there to encourage him, not to tell him how to do anything, and he was able to get to do things that he doesn’t get to do either. It’s sort of a Crypt Keeper role, I don’t think that’s a spoiler if I say that. But, you know, when you hire Mickey, you get Mickey Rourke. There’s nobody like him, and there is a scary and intimidating quality about him that works great for the role of the Projectionist, I think. You don’t know what secrets he’s got or he’s guarding!”

Nightmare Cinema is making its world premiere July 12 as part of the opening night of this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal.

Watch the film’s bloody and intense new teaser trailer, above.