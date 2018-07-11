Goosebumps 2 trailer invites you to a very Haunted Halloween

type Movie release date 10/12/18

Jack Black’s R.L. Stine is nowhere to be seen in the first trailer for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, the sequel to the Jumanji-esque film from 2015. Instead, we have a new group of kids led by It star Jeremy Ray Taylor and a new group of monsters led by the sentient dummy Slappy.

Rob Letterman directed the first Goosebumps, and it seemed like R.L. Stine and the gang got rid of all the monsters by sucking them back onto the page (with the exception of one little surprise). In Goosebumps 2, directed by Ari Sandel, two kids stumble upon Stine’s old house and find a locked book that unleashes Slappy. The dummy then embarks on a mission to bring more creatures to life on Halloween, and the local store’s Halloween costume section serves as its inspiration.

Taylor, who’s also returning for It Chapter Two, is joined by Caleel Harris, who’s also a part of the Stephen King world with a role on Hulu’s Castle Rock. The cast is rounded out by Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Chris Parnell (Archer), and Ken Jeong (Dr. Ken).

Sony Pictures

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween hits theaters this Oct. 12. Watch the new trailer above.