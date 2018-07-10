Dan Fogelman has been quite busy these last two years making you well up with tears and marvel at the fragility and majesty of life, love, and family with his NBC drama This Is Us. You probably should brace yourself for that to happen on a much bigger screen this fall, too.

On Tuesday, Amazon dropped the first full trailer for Life Itself, which Fogelman (Crazy, Stupid, Love) wrote and directed. The film chronicles the journey of a New York couple — played by Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde — who transform from college sweethearts to newlyweds to new parents. The “multigenerational saga,” which is set in New York City and Carmona, Spain, boasts a cast that includes Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner, and Mandy Patinkin.

When you click on the video, you’ll bear witness to one helluva prelude to a first date. “I’m waiting for the right moment, because when I ask you out, there’s not going to be any turning back for me,” Will (Isaac) tells Abby (Wilde). “I’m not going to date anybody else for the rest of my life. I’m not going to love anybody else for the rest of my life. I’m waiting for the right moment, because… when I ask you out, it’s going to be the most important moment of my life. And I just want to make sure that I get it right.”

Life Itself hits theaters Sept. 21.