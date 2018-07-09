Johnny Depp sued by crew member who says actor punched and berated him on set

Johnny Depp is being sued for a 2017 on set incident in which a crew member alleges the actor punched him.

Gregg Brooks was hired as a location manager for City of Lies — an upcoming movie about the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. The altercation allegedly occurred on April 13, 2017. TMZ was first to report news of the lawsuit.

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Brooks claims the actor became angry when Brooks told him they only had one more shot, and Brooks sought out an LAPD officer for protection. Brooks says in the complaint that Depp followed him and allegedly punched him twice in the ribs after screaming, “Who the f— are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”

Brooks then alleges in the complaint that Depp said he’d give him “$100,000 to punch me in the face right now” after Brooks didn’t react to the punches. The location manager claims Depp was eventually removed from set by his bodyguards.

PEOPLE has reached out to Depp’s representatives for comment.

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Director Brad Furman responded to reports of the altercation with a statement to Page Six in May, calling the alleged incident “exaggerated” and Depp “a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists.”

“He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect,” Furman continued. “Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn’t one here.”

As a result of the alleged incident, Brooks says in the complaint that he “suffered pain, severe humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional and physical distress, and has been injured in mind and body.”

The actor is also currently embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit with his former business managers, whom he claims mismanaged the $650 million he’s made in the last two decades to the point of depletion. His former managers claim in response that the actor’s allegedly extravagant spending is to blame for his financial woes.