The trailer for Ethan Hawke’s Blaze biopic is here and it gets pretty emotional

Blaze (2018)

type Movie genre Drama, Biography, Music release date 08/17/18 performer Benjamin Dickey, Alia Shawkat, Josh Hamilton director Ethan Hawke mpaa R

You really should know who Blaze was.

But if you don’t, the first official trailer for the indie musician biopic is here — and it gets pretty emotional.

Directed by Ethan Hawke, Blaze — which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival — stars Ben Dickey as Blaze Foley, the unsung country singer/songwriter who was a part of the Texas outlaw music movement that spawned the likes of Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.

The movie, adapted by Hawke from the novel Living in the Woods in a Tree: Remembering Blaze by Sybil Rosen, pieces together three different time periods from Foley’s life (past, present, and future), exploring his love affair with Sybil Rosen (played by Alia Shawkat) and his untimely death and the profound impact it had on his fans and friends. If the trailer’s anything to go by, it’s going to be an intense and emotive telling of his life.

Charlie Sexton, Josh Hamilton, Richard Linklater, Alynda Segarra, Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn and Kris Kristofferson also star.

Blaze opens in Texas in August and around the country in September. Watch the trailer above.