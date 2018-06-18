type Movie genre Comedy release date 08/03/18 performer Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, Seth Rogen director Lauren Miller Rogen distributor Netflix mpaa Unrated

Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer are on a boat!

In the first trailer for the Netflix original movie Like Father, Bell’s workaholic character is jilted at the altar on her wedding day, and (after a whole lot of alcohol) ends up on what should have been her honeymoon cruise with her dad (played by Grammer). Sound like a good back-up plan? Not quite. Since she hasn’t seen her father since he left when she was just 5 years old, there’s a whole lot of reconnecting to do while they cruise — and, from the looks of the trailer, it’s far from smooth sailing for the duo.

But fear not! It’s not a complete shipwreck since Bell soon bumps into an eligible bachelor played by Seth Rogen on board and things heat up…though, granted, it’d probably be better if her father wasn’t around for that.

Like Father is directed by For a Good Time, Call… screenwriter Lauren Miller Rogen and is available to stream on Netflix Aug. 3. Watch the trailer above.