Welcome to EW's Jurassic Park collector's edition

The island might be gone in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom but, luckily, Entertainment Weekly has a special collector’s edition to celebrate Isla Nublar and the dino-franchise’s five films.

With Kingdom hitting theaters on June 22, the issue has a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest entry which was directed by J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls). An active volcano threatens to destroy the park and the dinosaurs until Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) lead a rescue mission back to the island. But they soon discover that the motives behind the mission are more nefarious than they believed. The special edition not only has exclusive details on Kingdom but interviews with Bayona, Pratt, Howard, Jeff Goldblum, and Steven Spielberg.

EW

There’s also features on the other films in the franchise, including an oral history of the classic 1993 original Jurassic Park with Spielberg, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern, as well as the top 10 best moments in the film series.

Entertainment Weekly’s The Ultimate Guide to Jurassic Park is on sale now. Get the special edition today!