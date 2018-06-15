Captain Marvel enlists Pinar Toprak as the MCU's first female composer

Devan Coggan
June 15, 2018 at 02:01 PM EDT

Captain Marvel

type
Movie
genre
Superhero
release date
03/08/19
performer
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law
director
Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Producers
Marvel Studios
distributor
Disney

Captain Marvel has found its sound: Pinar Toprak has signed on to score the upcoming Marvel movie, becoming the first female composer to work on a movie in the MCU.

“It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe,” Toprak wrote on Instagram. “So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude.”

Not only is Toprak the first female composer to score an MCU movie, but she’s the first female composer to score a major comic book movie for any studio. Born in Turkey, she previously worked on shows Krypton and the video game Fortnite, as well as contributing music to last year’s Justice League. 

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing Captain Marvel, which is set in the ’90s and stars Brie Larson as the titular superhero. The cast also includes Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening. Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace will also be reprising their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy, while Clark Gregg and Samuel L. Jackson will be returning as younger versions of Agent Coulson and Nick Fury, respectively. 

Captain Marvel will hit theaters March 8, 2019.

