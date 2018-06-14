Aquaman exclusive: First look at Black Manta

Aquaman type Movie genre Action Adventure Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Aquaman’s nemesis Black Manta has surfaced at last!

Below is a first look photo at a cunning high-seas pirate and mercenary named David Kane* (The Get Down‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who you’ll meet in DC’s upcoming standalone Aquaman movie. Here you see him working on a prototype of his iconic super-suit, which famously blasts red plasma beams from his eyes:

Not much is yet known about the character in the film, and that’s exactly how director James Wan wants it. “He’s part mercenary but full-time pirate who in his suit will look like some crazy alien from outer space,” Wan teases.

Yet Manta is not the main antagonist in the film. That honor goes to King Orm (Patrick Wilson), Aquaman’s (Jason Momoa) ambitious half-brother who governs Atlantis. “Black Manta is a really interesting character who is somehow factored into this story but our main story is about Jason and Patrick,” Wan says. The film also stars Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

The reveal comes on the heels of EW’s exclusive report on Tuesday where Warner Bros. and DC executives gave their thoughts on Aquaman after having seen some of the completed footage. Aquaman is released Dec. 21.

UPDATE: 7 more Aquaman photos released, showing Vulko, Queen Atlanna, Mera and more.

*Yes, the character’s name is different than in the comics, where he was known as David Hyde…