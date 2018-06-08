Watch these NBA stars brick their Equalizer 2 auditions

From Michael Jordan’s turn in Space Jam to Shaquille O’Neal’s nearly forgotten ’90s hip-hop career to Lebron James’ comedic stylings in Trainwreck, pro basketball players are no strangers to Hollywood. But for a new crop of NBA stars, it seems safe to say a movie career is not in the cards.

Ahead of the release of the action sequel The Equalizer 2, Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua humorously auditioned everyone from Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball to former Superman Dwight Howard for the title role, and EW has exclusively secured the blooper reel.

Also showing their acting chops in the video are WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith — whom Washington singles out as “a real ball player” — Isaiah Thomas, Victor Oladipo, Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Manu Ginóbili (proudly representing ballers 40 and over).

Washington and Fuqua laugh their way through the proceedings as players try their best to perfect the line, “I am the Equalizer.” George and Embiid do so while leaning back to back, Ginóbili says it with furrowed brows while wearing a cowboy hat, and Thomas spends more time breaking equipment than he does auditioning.

Check out the video, which was created in conjunction with ESPN CreativeWorks, above. The Equalizer 2 opens July 20.