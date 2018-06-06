Val Kilmer reuniting with Tom Cruise for Top Gun 2

Tom Cruise has found a familiar wingman for Top Gun 2.

Val Kilmer is set to return as Maverick’s (Cruise) former rival Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick, EW has confirmed.

In the original 1986 film, Kilmer starred as Tom Kazanasky (code name: Iceman), a fellow Navy pilot who clashes with Cruise’s Pete Mitchell. But by the end of Top Gun, the duo has developed a mutual respect for each other.

Cruise teased the beginning of production on director Joseph Kosinski’s sequel by sharing of a photo of himself back in uniform. Kilmer, who has battled throat cancer in recent years, previously announced a Top Gun return in 2015, before admitting hours later that he had “jumped the gun.”

