Dakota Johnson enters a nightmare in first trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria

Derek Lawrence
June 04, 2018 at 09:58 AM EDT

Suspiria (2018)

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
release date
11/02/18
performer
Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton
director
Luca Guadagnino

Call this quite a departure.

The first trailer has arrived for director Luca Guadagnino’s follow-up to Call Me by Your Name, and by the looks of it, there won’t be any scenic bike rides or tender father-son moments.

The reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 thriller of the same name stars Dakota Johnson as an ambitious American dancer who attends a German dance academy, only to soon discover the sinister secrets it hides.

“We wanted to immerse the audience in a world that was given no way out,” teased Guadagnino at April’s CinemaCon, where he debuted a “tense” and “terrifying” scene.

Suspiria, which also stars Tilda Swinton and Chloë Grace Moretz, dances into theaters on Nov. 2. Watch the full trailer above.

