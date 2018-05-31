Tom Cruise shares photo to tease start of production on Top Gun 2

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 110 minutes performer Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Tim Robbins, Meg Ryan, Tom Skerritt director Tony Scott Producer Jerry Bruckheimer distributor Paramount Pictures Genre Action Adventure, Drama

Tom Cruise is officially back in the cockpit.

Late Wednesday, the 55-year-old actor teased the start of production on Top Gun 2 with a photo of him back in uniform, a fighter jet in the distance, and the iconic phrase, “Feel the need.” Cruise wrote on social media, “#Day1.”

This month marks 32 years since the release of Top Gun, in which Cruise starred as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The Tony Scott-directed film played a big role in Cruise’s ascension to movie star status, and now, he’s putting the aviators on again for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-gestating sequel from Tron: Legacy filmmaker Joseph Kosinski.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed,” Cruise previously told Access Hollywood. “We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.”

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters on June 26, 2020.