Timothée Chalamet is a struggling meth addict in haunting Beautiful Boy footage

Joey Nolfi
May 18, 2018 at 08:50 AM EDT

Timothée Chalamet’s jawline (and immense acting chops) take center stage in new, just-released footage for the upcoming (appropriately titled) biographical drama Beautiful Boy.

Amazon unveiled the brief preview Thursday, offering quick glimpses of Chalamet’s cinematic follow-up to his Oscar-nominated work in Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 critical favorite Call Me by Your Name. In Beautiful Boy, the 22-year-old plays Nic, a young man who seemingly enjoys a typical life in the suburbs — kissing girls under the summer sun, riding his bike — until a devastating methamphetamine addiction alters the course of his existence.

“I’m attracted to craziness and you’re just embarrassed because I was like, this amazing thing, like your special creation or something and you don’t like who I am now,” a visually frazzled Nic says to his father, David (Steve Carell), as they sit opposite each other in a restaurant. The clip then cuts to images of Nic popping a set of pills.

“Who are you, Nic?” his father asks. He responds: “This is me, dad. This is who I am.”

Prior to its release, Beautiful Boy has generated substantial Oscar buzz for Chalamet’s performance, which is set to hit theaters on Oct. 12 — prime awards season real estate. Carell’s work in the project has been heavily touted as a potential Oscar player as well.

The film, adapted from the real-life David Sheff’s memoir about his experience with his son, also stars Maura Tierney and Timothy Hutton. It was written and directed by Felix Van Groeningen, who previously earned an Oscar nomination for his native Belgium with his gorgeous 2012 film The Broken Circle Breakdown.

Ahead of the film’s fall debut, watch the first teaser for Beautiful Boy above.

