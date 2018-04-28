Third Annabelle film to be released next year

Clark Collis
April 28, 2018 at 10:50 AM EDT

EW has learned that Conjuring universe puppet master James Wan is prepping a third Annabelle movie. The new installment in the series about the haunted doll — first featured in Wan’s 2013 supernatural blockbuster The Conjuring — will be released on July 3, 2019. The film will be written and directed by first-time filmmaker Gary Dauberman. Dauberman’s writing credits include 2014’s Annabelle and 2017’s Annabelle: Creation, and It as well as Corin Hardy’s upcoming The Nun (out Sept. 7) and It: Chapter 2.

The currently untitled third Annabelle film will be produced by Wan’s Atomic Monster and the Peter Safran Company for New Line and Warner Bros. The movie will tie back directly with the Conjuring series, although the exact logline is currently being kept under wraps.

Watch the trailer for Annabelle: Creation above.

