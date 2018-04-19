West Side Story returning to theaters: See rare behind-the-scenes photos

West Side Story (1961 movie) type Movie genre Romance

Something’s coming, something good …

West Side Story is returning to movie theaters for two days only as part of Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies’ TCM Big Screen Classics series. The beloved movie musical will play in select theaters June 24 and 27, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time both days.

The film will be presented in its original widescreen aspect ratio and include a mid-film intermission, as was featured in the original theatrical release. It will also include pre- and post-show commentary from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. This title is a new addition to this year’s Big Screen Classics series, bringing the total to 14 films.

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, West Side Story transposes Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to the streets of 1960s New York City, where the Montague-Capulet feud becomes a racially charged gang war between the white Jets and the Puerto Rican sharks. The film won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and both supporting acting awards, for George Chakiris and Rita Moreno.

West Side Story is legendary for its on-location filming on the streets of New York City, in what is now the site of the Lincoln Center Complex, and EW can exclusively present a set of rare behind-the-scenes photos from the 1961 shoot. See the images — featuring the cast, director Robert Wise, and choreographer Jerome Robbins hard at work — below.

Tickets for West Side Story can be purchased on the Fathom Events website, and at participating theater box offices.

