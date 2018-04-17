A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe to play young Shia LaBeouf in Honey Boy

In a meta turn that only he could pull off, Shia LaBeouf is making a biopic about his own life, in which he’ll play his father — and now he’s found another actor to portray one of his younger selves.

LaBeouf was already set to be played by Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), and EW can confirm that A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe has been added to the mix as well. Hedges is on board to portray LaBeouf around the time he first broke out on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens, while Jupe will play LaBeouf at an even younger age.

The indie film, titled Honey Boy, is to be directed by Alma Har’el (Bombay Beach) and will dramatize LaBeouf’s relationship with his father at two major moments in his life: as a young child first aspiring to be an actor, and several years later as a young adult with a promising career.

Everett Collection

LaBeouf scored his first big role on Even Stevens before becoming a muse to Steven Spielberg and starring in the fourth Indiana Jones film. He also starred in several action films, including multiple Transformers movies, before retreating from the public eye and turning to more indie fare. LaBeouf has previously discussed his challenging relationship with his father, a former clown performer and recovering heroin addict who nicknamed LaBeouf “honey boy.”

Jupe recently made a splash in A Quiet Place as one of the four main family members at the heart of the horror film, which has been a critical and commercial success. He was also recently seen in Wonder and Suburbicon.